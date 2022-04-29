Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes $278,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after buying an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after buying an additional 128,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,850,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,607. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

