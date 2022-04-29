Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 60,744,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,881,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.
NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.
