Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

