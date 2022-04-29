Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 298,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRDBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.55) to €11.40 ($12.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

