North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0623 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

NOA traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.43.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

