North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,449. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 771.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

