Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Announces Earnings Results

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

NECB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,702. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NECB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

