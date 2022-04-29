Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 96,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $658.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

