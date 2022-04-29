Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman updated its FY22 guidance to $24.50-25.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $445.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,488. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $341.61 and a one year high of $490.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

