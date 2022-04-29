NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.06. NOV reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NOV by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,733 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in NOV during the third quarter worth about $5,489,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of NOV by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 803,249 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

