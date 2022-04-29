Nova LifeStyle (NVFY) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nova LifeStyle to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Nova LifeStyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Nova LifeStyle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nova LifeStyle and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova LifeStyle -155.80% -43.89% -37.73% Nova LifeStyle Competitors -10.01% -22.11% -0.73%

Risk & Volatility

Nova LifeStyle has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova LifeStyle’s peers have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nova LifeStyle and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova LifeStyle 0 0 0 0 N/A Nova LifeStyle Competitors 91 428 523 40 2.47

As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 35.41%. Given Nova LifeStyle’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nova LifeStyle has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nova LifeStyle and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nova LifeStyle $12.81 million -$19.96 million -0.32 Nova LifeStyle Competitors $1.47 billion $103.48 million 11.50

Nova LifeStyle’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nova LifeStyle. Nova LifeStyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nova LifeStyle peers beat Nova LifeStyle on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining and coffee tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company also provides physiotherapeutic jade mats for use in therapy clinic, hospitality, and real estate projects. It distributes its products under the Diamond Sofa brand directly, as well as through internet sales and online marketing campaigns, and participation in exhibitions and trade shows primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. The company was formerly known as Stevens Resources, Inc. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

