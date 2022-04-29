Novacyt (NCYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Novacyt (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) will post its Final quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Novacyt stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 146.30 ($1.86). 517,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,935. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Novacyt has a twelve month low of GBX 131.18 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 505 ($6.44). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 251.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider David Allmond bought 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £100,485 ($128,071.63). Also, insider Jean-Pierre Crinelli bought 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £7,731.28 ($9,853.79). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 49,068 shares of company stock worth $11,321,948.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

