Novacyt (NCYT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Shares of Novacyt stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 146.30 ($1.86). The stock had a trading volume of 517,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of £103.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 251.30. Novacyt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.18 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 505 ($6.44).

In other Novacyt news, insider James McCarthy purchased 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £5,003.20 ($6,376.75). Also, insider Jean-Pierre Crinelli purchased 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £7,731.28 ($9,853.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,948.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

