NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) were down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 121,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,563,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 68.08 and a current ratio of 68.08.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

