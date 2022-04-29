NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.2% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,727,000 after buying an additional 166,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Chubb by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,349,000 after buying an additional 249,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 14.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after buying an additional 283,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

CB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,516. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

