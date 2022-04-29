NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,850,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 323,695 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,988,000 after acquiring an additional 73,307 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 297,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 71,852 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $39.87. 731,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $47.34.

