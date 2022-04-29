NovaPoint Capital LLC Invests $223,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,273. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

