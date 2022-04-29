Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.49 to $8.12. Nucor reported earnings per share of $5.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $21.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.10 to $22.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $18.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

NUE traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,198. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

