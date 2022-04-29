NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $257.21 million and $99.24 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00031397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00100932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

