Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 3.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.85.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.30. 2,932,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

