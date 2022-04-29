Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 737.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NKG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,866. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
