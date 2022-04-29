Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 737.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NKG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,866. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 230,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.4% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 51,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

