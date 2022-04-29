NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $12.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,986,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,768,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $540.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

