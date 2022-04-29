NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.70. 957,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,806,813. The company has a market cap of $552.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.