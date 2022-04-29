O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 14,188 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Vontier makes up about 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned 0.11% of Vontier worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 892.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 412,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 370,547 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,292.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,121,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,458,000 after acquiring an additional 163,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.23. 1,207,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

