O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 722 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,221,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.