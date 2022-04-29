O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.93.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,750,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,065,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $203.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

