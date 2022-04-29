O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $625,000 Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 531,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,352,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Barclays boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

