O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 159,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,066,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 45,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

PayPal stock traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,816,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,468,828. The company has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.