O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after buying an additional 220,226 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 312,260 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.31. 2,319,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,963. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.