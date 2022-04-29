O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 8,246 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,086 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 2.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 106,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Page Arthur B bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.77. 3,306,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $127.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

