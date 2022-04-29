O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $90.22. 2,739,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,891. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

