O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 2,000 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.08% of Sprott worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sprott by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 405,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sprott in the third quarter worth about $8,859,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Sprott by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sprott by 535.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,040 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SII traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.75. 104,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,201. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

