O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after buying an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after buying an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $147,518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,059. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.40 and its 200 day moving average is $202.79.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

