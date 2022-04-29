OAX (OAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.89 Million

OAX (OAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, OAX has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $351,652.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

