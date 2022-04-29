OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.73. 368,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,528. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.86. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,241,000 after buying an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

