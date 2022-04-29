Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ocwen Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Ocwen Financial posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ocwen Financial.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $293.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OCN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,155. The company has a current ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

About Ocwen Financial (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocwen Financial (OCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.