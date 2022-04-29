OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.
OFG stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.93.
In other news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,419 shares of company stock worth $694,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
