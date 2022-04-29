Oikos (OKS) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Oikos (OKS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $921,570.43 and approximately $14,067.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.18 or 0.07290261 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00057972 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

