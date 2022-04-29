Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $6.28 on Friday, reaching $285.98. 28,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,038. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.56 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.23 and its 200-day moving average is $318.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

