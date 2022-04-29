Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.87. 11,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.23 and its 200 day moving average is $318.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $245.56 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

