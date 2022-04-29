Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 33.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Olin by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLN traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 52,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14. Olin has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.06%.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

