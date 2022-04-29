Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Up to $53.26

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.26, but opened at $57.00. Olin shares last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 18,090 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Get Olin alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Olin by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 34.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after buying an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at $8,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 12.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 108.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.