Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Up to $53.26

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.26, but opened at $57.00. Olin shares last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 18,090 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Olin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Olin by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Olin by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Olin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Olin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

