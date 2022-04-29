Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stake Lessened by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $49.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.