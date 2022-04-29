Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $3.00 on Top Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Omni has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00007696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,339 coins and its circulating supply is 563,023 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

