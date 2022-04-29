Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Short Interest Up 6,269.6% in April

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 6,269.6% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 23.5% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 135,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of OCA remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,927. Omnichannel Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire technology-enabled consumer products or services business.

