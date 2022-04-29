OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OMRON stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70. OMRON has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $107.49.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Analysts expect that OMRON will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMRNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OMRON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OMRON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,542,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About OMRON (Get Rating)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.