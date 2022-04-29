Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Oncorus will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 84.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 361,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 39.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
About Oncorus (Get Rating)
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
