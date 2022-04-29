ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of OGS opened at $87.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.