ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.
Shares of OGS opened at $87.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52.
In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.
ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
