One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.91. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $6.66.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $141,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $199,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

