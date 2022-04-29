One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.64.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.91. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $6.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
